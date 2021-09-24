Over 1,600 new COVID-19 cases reported, state adds nine new deaths

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 1,672 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, September 24. A total of 500,698 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

Of today’s new cases, 358 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 148 cases in children ages 5-10, 96 cases in children ages 11-13, and 114 cases in children ages 14-17.

There are nine new virus-related deaths reported with one occurring before September 1.

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 3,404,589 people have been tested. This is an increase of 10,009.

UDOH reports a total of 6,119,743 total tests, an increase of 18,359 since yesterday.

A total of 3,405,516 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah. This is an increase of 6,048 since yesterday.

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 5.3 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 7.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 6.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at a 4.2 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.3 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,390 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 13.6%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 9.9%.

There are 587 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 21,749.

UDOH is reporting 2,869 total deaths.

Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-65, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death t Female, between 65-84, IronCounty resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Duchesne County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death