Over 1,600 new COVID-19 cases reported in Utah, over 300 among school-aged children

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 1,619 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, October 22, and 10 new deaths.

Here are the latest numbers:

Cases

With 1,619 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 538,895.

Of today’s new cases, 329 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 177 cases in children ages 5-10, 78 cases in children ages 11-13, and 74 cases in children ages 14-17.

Vaccines

A total of 3,656,641 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah.

This is an increase of 13,417 doses since yesterday.

Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated risk ratio

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 14.6 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 10.8 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 5.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at a 8.7 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 7.5 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.8 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Lab tests

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 3,638,686 people have been tested. This is an increase of 9,593.

UDOH reports a total of 6,566,075 total tests, an increase of 18,978 since yesterday.

Trends

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,397 per day. 

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 15.9%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 10.4%. 

Hospitalizations

There are 530 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 23,531. 

Deaths

There are 10 new virus-related deaths reported. Four of these deaths occurred before October 1.

UDOH is reporting 3,128 total deaths.

  1. Female, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, long-term care facility resident
  2. Male, between 65-84, Iron County resident, long-term care facility resident
  3. Female, between 45-64, Carbon County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  4. Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident
  5. Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
  6. Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
  7. Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  8. Male, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  9. Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  10. Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident

Today vs. yesterday

TodayYesterday
Total Utahns testing positive538,895537,276
Total people tested3,638,6863,629,093
COVID-19 related deaths in Utah3,1283,118
Vaccines administered3,656,6413,643,224
Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19530552
Total hospitalizations23,53123,472

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of Oct. 21

Image

