Over 1,600 new COVID-19 cases reported in Utah, over 300 among school-aged children

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 1,619 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, October 22, and 10 new deaths.

Here are the latest numbers:

Cases

With 1,619 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 538,895.

Of today’s new cases, 329 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 177 cases in children ages 5-10, 78 cases in children ages 11-13, and 74 cases in children ages 14-17.

Vaccines

A total of 3,656,641 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah.

This is an increase of 13,417 doses since yesterday.

Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated risk ratio

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 14.6 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 10.8 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 5.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at a 8.7 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 7.5 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.8 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Lab tests

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 3,638,686 people have been tested. This is an increase of 9,593.

UDOH reports a total of 6,566,075 total tests, an increase of 18,978 since yesterday.

Trends

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,397 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 15.9%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 10.4%.

Hospitalizations

There are 530 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 23,531.

Deaths

There are 10 new virus-related deaths reported. Four of these deaths occurred before October 1.

UDOH is reporting 3,128 total deaths.

Female, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, between 65-84, Iron County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, between 45-64, Carbon County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident

Today vs. yesterday

Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 538,895 537,276 Total people tested 3,638,686 3,629,093 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 3,128 3,118 Vaccines administered 3,656,641 3,643,224 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 530 552 Total hospitalizations 23,531 23,472

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of Oct. 21