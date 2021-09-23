Over 1,500 new COVID-19 cases reported, 19 new deaths

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 1,598 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, September 23. A total of 499,026 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

Of today’s new cases, 371 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 147 cases in children ages 5-10, 76 cases in children ages 11-13, and 148 cases in children ages 14-17.

There are 19 new virus-related deaths reported with four occurring before September 1.

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 3,394,580 people have been tested. This is an increase of 11,908.

UDOH reports a total of 6,101,3848 total tests, an increase of 20,466 since yesterday.

A total of 3,411,342 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah. This is an increase of 5,826 since yesterday.

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 5.2 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 7.1 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 6.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,401 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 13.6%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 9.9%.

There are 562 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 21,676.

UDOH is reporting 2,860 total deaths.

Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Iron County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 25-44, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, between 45-64, Iron County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Millard County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Washington County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death

