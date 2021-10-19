Over 1,300 new COVID-19 cases reported in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 1,343 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, October 19, and five new deaths.

Here are the latest numbers:

Cases

With 1,343 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 533,526.

Of today’s new cases, 284 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 137 cases in children ages 5-10, 64 cases in children ages 11-13, and 83 cases in children ages 14-17.

Vaccines

A total of 3,626,510 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah.

This is an increase of 8,358 doses since yesterday.

Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated risk ratio

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 14.7 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 10.7 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 5.8 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at a 8.9 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 7.5 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.9 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Lab tests

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 3,608,571 people have been tested. This is an increase of 6,931.

UDOH reports a total of 6,491,617 total tests, an increase of 14,607 since yesterday.

Trends

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,283 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 15.2%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 10%.

Hospitalizations

There are 523 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 23,321.

Deaths

There are five new virus-related deaths reported.

UDOH is reporting 3,095 total deaths.

Male, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Davis County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Today vs. yesterday

Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 533,526 532,183 Total people tested 3,608,571 3,601,640 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 3,095 3,090 Vaccines administered 3,626,510 3,618,152 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 523 517 Total hospitalizations 23,321 23,266

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of Oct. 14