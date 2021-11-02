SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 1,250 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, November 2, and 11 new deaths.

Here are the latest numbers:

Cases

With 1,250 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 554,311.

Of today’s new cases, 242 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 129 cases in children ages 5-10, 56 cases in children ages 11-13, and 57 cases in children ages 14-17.

Vaccines

A total of 3,771,087 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah.

This is an increase of 12,056 doses since yesterday.

Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated risk ratio

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 15.6 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 10.5 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 5.1 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 8.7 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 7.2 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.6 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Lab tests

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 3,723,126 people have been tested. This is an increase of 7,009.

UDOH reports a total of 6,738,486 total tests, an increase of 14,330 since yesterday.

Trends

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,452 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 17.5%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 11.5%.

Hospitalizations

There are 532 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 24,226.

Deaths

There are 11 new virus-related deaths reported.

UDOH is reporting 3,248 total deaths.

Female, between 65-84, Emery County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Iron County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Today vs. Yesterday

Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 554,311 553,061 Total people tested 3,723,126 3,716,117 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 3,248 3,237 Vaccines administered 3,771,087 3,759,031 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 532 534 Total hospitalizations 24,226 24,147

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of Oct. 28