Over 1,100 new COVID cases, 20 more deaths

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 1,195 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, November 30, and 20 new deaths.
Here is today’s data.
Cases
With 1,195 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 595,801.
Of today’s new cases, 253 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 131 cases in children ages 5-10, 53 cases in children ages 11-13, and 69 cases in children ages 14-17.
Vaccines
A total of 4,136,987 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah.
This is an increase of 14,486 doses since Monday.
Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated risk ratio
In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 15.3 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19,10.9 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.2 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.
Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 7.6 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 6.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.1 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.
Lab tests
Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 3,967,874 people have been tested. This is an increase of 7,559.
UDOH reports a total of 7,243,611 total tests, an increase of 16,349 since yesterday.
Trends
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,127 per day.
The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 14.5%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 9.6%.
Hospitalizations
There are 511 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 25,914.
Deaths
There are 20 new virus-related deaths reported. UDOH is reporting 3,528 total deaths.
- Female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Tooele County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 45-64, Beaver County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 25-44, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Tooele County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Juab County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, older than 85, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 15-25, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death **not a minor**
- Female, between 65-84, Emery County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 25-44, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
Today vs. Yesterday
|Today
|Yesterday
|Total Utahns testing positive
|595,801
|594,606
|Total people tested
|3,967,874
|3,960,315
|COVID-19 related deaths in Utah
|3,528
|3,508
|Vaccines administered
|4,136,987
|4,122,501
|Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19
|511
|524
|Total hospitalizations
|25,914
|25,819