Over 1,100 new COVID cases, 20 more deaths

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 1,195 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, November 30, and 20 new deaths.

Here is today’s data.

Cases

With 1,195 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 595,801.

Of today’s new cases, 253 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 131 cases in children ages 5-10, 53 cases in children ages 11-13, and 69 cases in children ages 14-17.

Vaccines

A total of 4,136,987 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah.

This is an increase of 14,486 doses since Monday.

Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated risk ratio

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 15.3 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19,10.9 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.2 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 7.6 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 6.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.1 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Lab tests

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 3,967,874 people have been tested. This is an increase of 7,559.

UDOH reports a total of 7,243,611 total tests, an increase of 16,349 since yesterday.

Trends

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,127 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 14.5%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 9.6%.

Hospitalizations

There are 511 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 25,914.

Deaths

There are 20 new virus-related deaths reported. UDOH is reporting 3,528 total deaths.

Female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Tooele County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-64, Beaver County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 25-44, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Tooele County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Juab County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 15-25, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death **not a minor** Female, between 65-84, Emery County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 25-44, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Today vs. Yesterday

Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 595,801 594,606 Total people tested 3,967,874 3,960,315 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 3,528 3,508 Vaccines administered 4,136,987 4,122,501 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 511 524 Total hospitalizations 25,914 25,819

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of Nov. 24