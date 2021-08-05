Over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases again reported in Utah, 7 new deaths added

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 1,096 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, August 5.
There are seven new virus-related death reported.
A total of 437,585 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.
Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 2,952,797 people have been tested. This is an increase of 7,283.
UDOH reports a total of 5,371,010 total tests, an increase of 11,965 since yesterday.
In total, 3,057,979 vaccines have been administered, which is 7,653 more than yesterday.
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 905 per day.
The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 15%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 10.6%.
There are 395 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 18,867.
UDOH is reporting 2,486 total deaths.
- Female, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Male, between 25-44, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, older than 85, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, older than 85, Cache County resident, hospitalized at time of death
|
|Today
|Yesterday
|Total Utahns testing positive
|437,585
|436,487
|Total people tested
|2,952,797
|2,945,514
|COVID-19 related deaths in Utah
|2,486
|2,479
|Vaccines administered
|3,057,979
|3,050,326
|Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19
|395
|388
|Total hospitalizations
|18,867
|18,825