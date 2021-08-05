Over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases again reported in Utah, 7 new deaths added

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 1,096 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, August 5.

There are seven new virus-related death reported.

A total of 437,585 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 2,952,797 people have been tested. This is an increase of 7,283.

UDOH reports a total of 5,371,010 total tests, an increase of 11,965 since yesterday.

In total, 3,057,979 vaccines have been administered, which is 7,653 more than yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 905 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 15%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 10.6%.

There are 395 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 18,867.

UDOH is reporting 2,486 total deaths.

Female, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, between 25-44, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, older than 85, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Cache County resident, hospitalized at time of death

﻿ Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 437,585 436,487 Total people tested 2,952,797 2,945,514 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 2,486 2,479 Vaccines administered 3,057,979 3,050,326 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 395 388 Total hospitalizations 18,867 18,825

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of July 28