Over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases, 8 new deaths reported in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 1,050 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, August 4.
There are eight new virus-related death reported. One of the new deaths is someone between the ages of 15 and 24-years-old.
A total of 436,487 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.
Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 2,945,514 people have been tested. This is an increase of 6,999.
UDOH reports a total of 5,359,045 total tests, an increase of 12,293 since yesterday.
In total, 3,050,326 vaccines have been administered, which is 8,379 more than yesterday.
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 907 per day.
The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 15.2%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 10.7%.
There are 388 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 18,825.
UDOH is reporting 2,479 total deaths.
- Female, between 25-44, Cache County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, older than 85, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 25-44, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 15-24, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 25-44, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
|
|Today
|Yesterday
|Total Utahns testing positive
|436,487
|435,439
|Total people tested
|2,945,514
|2,938,515
|COVID-19 related deaths in Utah
|2,479
|2,471
|Vaccines administered
|3,050,326
|3,041,947
|Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19
|388
|395
|Total hospitalizations
|18,825
|18,770