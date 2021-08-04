Over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases, 8 new deaths reported in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 1,050 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, August 4.

There are eight new virus-related death reported. One of the new deaths is someone between the ages of 15 and 24-years-old.

A total of 436,487 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 2,945,514 people have been tested. This is an increase of 6,999.

UDOH reports a total of 5,359,045 total tests, an increase of 12,293 since yesterday.

In total, 3,050,326 vaccines have been administered, which is 8,379 more than yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 907 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 15.2%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 10.7%.

There are 388 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 18,825.

UDOH is reporting 2,479 total deaths.

Female, between 25-44, Cache County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 25-44, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 15-24, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 25-44, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death

﻿ Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 436,487 435,439 Total people tested 2,945,514 2,938,515 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 2,479 2,471 Vaccines administered 3,050,326 3,041,947 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 388 395 Total hospitalizations 18,825 18,770

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of July 21