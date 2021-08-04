Over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases, 8 new deaths reported in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 1,050 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, August 4.

There are eight new virus-related death reported. One of the new deaths is someone between the ages of 15 and 24-years-old.

A total of 436,487 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 2,945,514 people have been tested. This is an increase of 6,999.

UDOH reports a total of 5,359,045 total tests, an increase of 12,293 since yesterday.

In total, 3,050,326 vaccines have been administered, which is 8,379 more than yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 907 per day. 

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 15.2%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 10.7%. 

There are 388 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 18,825. 

UDOH is reporting 2,479 total deaths.

  1. Female, between 25-44, Cache County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  2. Male, older than 85, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident
  3. Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident
  4. Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  5. Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  6. Male, between 25-44, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  7. Male, between 15-24, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  8. Male, between 25-44, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
﻿TodayYesterday
Total Utahns testing positive436,487435,439
Total people tested2,945,5142,938,515
COVID-19 related deaths in Utah2,4792,471
Vaccines administered3,050,3263,041,947
Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19388395
Total hospitalizations18,82518,770
Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of July 21
