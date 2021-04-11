Over 1.7M COVID-19 vaccines administered in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health reported 344 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, April 11.

There are no newly reported deaths from the virus.

A total of 390,104 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

A total2,447,347 Utahns have been tested. This is an increase of 4,379 people tested since yesterday.

UDOH reports 4,375,103 total tests, an increase of 8,131 since yesterday.

In total, 1,703,065 vaccines have been administered in Utah, an increase of 19,328 since yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 396 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 7.2%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.6%.

There are 43 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, with 15,760 total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak. UDOH includes this note in Sunday’s update: Please note, we’ve identified a reporting issue with one of our healthcare systems that impacts the Daily Hospitalization Survey data. As such, the number of people currently hospitalized will be lower today than expected. If we are able to resolve the issue today, we will update the data file for hospitalizations on the website, otherwise, we expect the reporting issue to be resolved by tomorrow.

Officials report 2,159 total deaths.

﻿ Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 390,104 389,760 Total people tested 2,447,347 2,442,968 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 2,159 2,159 Vaccines administered 1,703,065 1,683,737 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 43 143 Total hospitalizations 15,760 15,749

The Utah Department of Health announced the changes to Utah’s COVID-19 Transmission Index on February 12. They went into effect starting on Thursday, February 18.

