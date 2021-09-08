Over 1.5K new COVID-19 cases reported in Utah, 362 among school-aged children

Coronavirus Updates

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 1,539 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, September 8.

Of today’s new cases, 362 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 138 cases in children ages 5-10, 99 cases in children ages 11-13, and 125 cases in children ages 14-18.

There are eight new virus-related deaths reported.

A total of 475,625 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 3,228,020 people have been tested. This is an increase of 10,349.

UDOH reports a total of 5,820,173 total tests, an increase of 18,148 since yesterday.

UDOH has not provided new vaccine data for Wednesday, saying these data are undergoing a quality analysis.

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 4.4 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 6.2 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 5.4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at a 5.2 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.2 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,362 per day. 

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 12.4%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 9.3%. 

There are 483 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 20,699. 

UDOH is reporting 2,693 total deaths.

  1. Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  2. Male, between 65-84, Iron County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  3. Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  4. Male, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  5. Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  6. Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  7. Female, between 15-24, Iron County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  8. Female, older than 85, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident
TodayYesterday
Total Utahns testing positive 475,625474,086
Total people tested3,228,0203,217,671
COVID-19 related deaths in Utah2,6932,685
Vaccines administered3,296,4673,296,467
Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19483482
Total hospitalizations20,69920,603
Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of Sept. 2
Image

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

IN FOCUS

More In Focus

Justice Files

More Justice Files