Over 1.5K new COVID-19 cases reported in Utah, 362 among school-aged children

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 1,539 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, September 8.

Of today’s new cases, 362 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 138 cases in children ages 5-10, 99 cases in children ages 11-13, and 125 cases in children ages 14-18.

There are eight new virus-related deaths reported.

A total of 475,625 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 3,228,020 people have been tested. This is an increase of 10,349.

UDOH reports a total of 5,820,173 total tests, an increase of 18,148 since yesterday.

UDOH has not provided new vaccine data for Wednesday, saying these data are undergoing a quality analysis.

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 4.4 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 6.2 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 5.4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at a 5.2 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.2 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,362 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 12.4%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 9.3%.

There are 483 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 20,699.

UDOH is reporting 2,693 total deaths.

Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Iron County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 15-24, Iron County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, older than 85, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident

Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 475,625 474,086 Total people tested 3,228,020 3,217,671 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 2,693 2,685 Vaccines administered 3,296,467 3,296,467 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 483 482 Total hospitalizations 20,699 20,603

