Over 1.1K new COVID-19 cases added in Utah, just under 250 new in school-aged children

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 1,140 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, August 24.

Of today’s new cases, 246 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 97 cases in children ages 5-10, 50 cases in children ages 11-13, and 99 cases in children ages 14-18.

There are nine new virus-related deaths reported with two occurring before August 1, 2021.

A total of 455,513 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 3,076,176 people have been tested. This is an increase of 7,415.

UDOH reports a total of 5,579,366 total tests, an increase of 12,554 since yesterday.

In total, 3,201,624 vaccines have been administered, which is 5,747 more than yesterday.

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 5 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 6.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 5.9 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at a 7.3 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.7 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 5.1 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,108 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 14.8%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 10.5%.

There are 438 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 19,829.

UDOH is reporting 2,593 total deaths.

Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 25-44, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Uintah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 455,513 454,373 Total people tested 3,068,761 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 2,584 Vaccines administered 3,201,624 3,195,877 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 431 Total hospitalizations 19,738

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of August 18

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated with corrected testing data from the Utah Department of Health.