Ottawa’s top cop: Police likely can’t end vaccine protests

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — The police chief of Canada’s capital says there is likely no policing solution to end a trucker protest against vaccine mandates and other pandemic restrictions that has snarled traffic around Parliament.

He also said Wednesday that there is a “significant element” of the protest’s funding and organization coming from the United States.

Some continue to block streets with trucks and other vehicles.

Ottawa residents have complained that police haven’t ended the demonstration. But Police Chief Peter Soly says, “There is likely no policing solution to this.”