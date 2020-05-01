Organizations partnering with local restaurants to feed Granite School District families

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — Rocky Mountain Power and Granite Education Foundation are partnering to help feed Granite School District families following the suspension of the Mobile Food Pantry due to COVID-19, according to a release.

Nearly 65 percent of the district, which includes 41,783 students, were food insecure prior to the pandemic.

Courtesy: Rocky Mountain Power

Courtesy: Rocky Mountain Power

In order to help feed the district’s families, Rocky Mountain Power employees loaded boxes into trucks and made no-contact deliveries to Granite schools.

In addition, Rocky Mountain Power Foundation donated $100,000 to the Utah Food Bank.

“Those families and students who are food insecure are growing at an alarming rate,” said Brent Severe, CEO of Granite Education Foundation. “We could not offer the meal kits that are being handed out at our schools without the help of volunteers. Our Donation and Distribution Center is large enough to receive large pallets of food from partnering agencies like the LDS Church, Utah Food Bank, and others. From mid-March through today, we have delivered 123,443 meals, that’s an average of 3,527 meals a day to help mitigate the needs of families.”

Granite Education Foundation is currently working with local restaurants for additional help in keeping employees working and provide meals to impacted communities.

To learn more or make a donation, visit visit granitekids.org or call 385-646-KIDS (5437).

