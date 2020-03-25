1  of  2
Live Now
Pres. Trump, White House coronavirus task force plan Tuesday briefing Watch 4pm News Live Now

Online school holds drive-thru food pantry for students

Coronavirus Updates

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah Virtual Academy, UTVA, an online public school for students K-12 is hosting a drive-thru food pantry for enrolled families on Thursday, March 26, 2020.

Related: Food pantry adapting for social distancing

UTVA officials say they are expecting more than 35 UTVA families who have signed up to receive boxes of food attend the school’s first drive-thru pantry event.

School officials say the pantry, run by parents and staff volunteers has served more than 150 families and supported more than 400 children under the age of 18 across the state since September.

In keeping with social distancing guidelines, the pantry will be operating Thursday from the UTVA office parking lot in Murray located at 310 East 4500 South from 3:00-3:45 p.m.

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Updates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

What others are clicking on:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss