Online mourning: Local mortuary streams funeral services

SOUTH JORDAN (ABC4 News) – With gatherings limited to 10 people or less, families who lose loved ones during this outbreak can’t hold traditional funerals but a local mortuary has a solution: paying your respects through your laptop, tablet or phone.

A sign on the door at Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary in South Jordan asks mourners not to attend funerals if they have symptoms of COVID-19, but they can still view the service from anywhere.

“Even if a family can’t have a public gathering they’re still going to need support going forward,” Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Director Justin Ford told ABC4 News. “Our capability is we can broadcast it live or it can stay up on our website up to 30 days for people to watch at their convenience.”

Ford says while online funerals are especially in demand during our current pandemic it’s actually something they created years ago to accommodate anyone prevented from attending such as the sick and frail, friends and relatives living abroad and Latter-day Saint missionaries.

“To make this available for all that want to participate and celebrate in somebody’s life we wanted to make sure it was something that was accessible many years ago,” Ford said.

If necessary, the entire process can be conducted digitally because loved ones can post written or video condolences on the Jenkins-Soffe website. It’s not exactly the same as a hug and a shoulder to cry on but Ford says it’s the next best thing.

“When we have meaningful events in a person’s life we tend to want to gather,” Ford said. “Whether we can or not wrap our arms around each other and provide that support I think gathering is still an important part of our society,” Ford said. “So we’re trying to find a very unique approach to a unique challenge at this time and we feel like streaming a service is an ability for people to still be able to participate in some manner of honoring someone’s life.”

As a further precaution employees are conducting funeral planning via video conferencing apps so families can make all the necessary arrangements from home.