One Summit County restaurant will remain take out only, not taking any chances

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- Summit County is now officially in the yellow/ low-risk phase of opening.

Governor Gary Herbert issued the Executive Order, effective immediately, Thursday evening.

Friday, as a majority of businesses on Main Street in Park City plan to reopen in some capacity, FiveSeeds restaurant will not be following suit.

“We felt like its a little too soon to be honest; there is not enough data out there on how it is going to affect the return phase,” General Manager Gabriel Chaparro said.

County leaders say otherwise. “Over the last week our infection rate has continued to decline which has justified our move to Yellow,” Summit County Council Chair Doug Clyde said.

“It must be emphasized that the only reason we have made this enormous progress is due to the high level of compliance by our residents, which everyone should be extremely proud of. Going forward, we are completely reliant on this continued vigilance by our residents, visitors, and businesses to keep our economy open.”

When the pandemic first started in the Beehive State, Summit County was one of the first hotspots, but health officials jumped into action and was the first in our state to put residents on a stay-at-home order.

The only areas of the state still in the orange/moderate-risk phase are Grand County, Salt Lake City, Magna and West Valley City.

Chaparro hopes people obey the states new health order.

“Just control your environment you keep your distance, stay away from people, and don’t touch things you shouldn’t touch.”

For a full look at the specifics behind the yellow phase click the link.

