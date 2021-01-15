One of Utah’s largest districts, Granite School District, opens vaccine clinics

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC 4 News) – On Friday, all five school districts in Salt Lake County have vaccine clinics open.

Granite School District is one of the largest in the state to offer vaccines to its older employees.

Per guidance from the health department, the district will first vaccinate those employees who are aged 55 and older.

“Everyone is signed up we have about 15 people for every 10 minutes you will see a socially distanced line built up,” spokesperson Ben Horsley says. “They are not able to come into the building until five minutes before their appointment check-in and show their I.D.”.

Salt Lake County split up doses among the five districts. Granite, being the largest, will receive 2,300 doses. Each week, the number of received doses will vary.

“It’s hope and hope for the future and hope that we can keep kids in school and hope that our lives can move on,” Administrator Paulette McMillan says.

The district will notify staff when it is time to get the second shot and expects to open up vaccines to everyone in the next four weeks.

The district is not requiring the vaccine but strongly encourages it.