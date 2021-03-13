‘We are just getting started’, One million COVID-19 vaccines hit Utah

UTAH (ABC4) – Utah officially crosses the one million mark for COVID-19 vaccine doses delivered.

On March 13, Utah Governor Spencer J. Cox announces on Twitter the milestone:

“This morning Utah officially crossed the 1 million mark for vaccine doses delivered! This is an incredible milestone and speaks to the dedication of our public health teams and private partners.”

The Utah Department of Health announced they officially placed the state’s first order for COVID-19 vaccines back in December of 2020.

Now, a year later more than 967K total vaccines have been administered to Utahns and that number is expected to continue to grow.

Not only that but vaccine production is also anticipated to ramp up in the Beehive State.

On March 12, the Utah Department of Health announced its partnership with Intermountain Healthcare, University of Utah Health, and Nomi Health.

“It’s critically important for us to be able to get these partners on-board so we can continue to get through our vaccine and immunize as many Utahns as possible,” shares health department spokesperson Tom Hudachko.

These major networks will add 14 mass vaccination sites as the state plans to receive more doses of the COVID-19 vaccines.

As test and vaccination sites continue to grow, officials hope COVID-19 restrictions to loosen up and have the state return back to normalcy in due time.

“Thanks to everyone who stepped up in a historic way,” shares Cox. “We are just getting started.”