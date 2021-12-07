Omicron variant may reduce efficacy of some COVID tests, FDA says

Omicron, the latest COVID-19 variant of concern designated by the World Health Organization, gets its name from a letter in the Greek alphabet. (Photo: Getty Images)

(ABC4) – According to an update from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the Omicron variant may affect certain COVID-19 tests. Because of the highly mutated nature of the recently discovered variant, specific tests may not be able to accurately detect the presence of the virus.

The FDA expects the Tide Laboratories DTPM COVID-19 RT-PCR Test to fail to detect the new variant. The Tide Laboratories test is a single-target test that focuses only on a portion of the N-gene where deletions occur in Omicron cases. Tests that target multiple genetic targets are not expected to be impacted.

The Tide Laboratories test is not believed to be used for high volume testing and is not being used in laboratories in the state of Utah.