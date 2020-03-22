Ohio parishioners honk ‘hallelujahs’ in drive-in worship service

OAKWOOD VILLAGE, Ohio (WJW) – Churches are coming up with new ways to worship amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Oakwood Village, Ohio, is holding drive-in services so people can still worship together and stay at a safe distance apart from one another.
“Just realize, you’re going through a state of bereavement where your stomach hurts a little bit,” the pastor told congregants. “But you know what? The bereavement won’t last forever.”
Just like the drive-in style, parishioners can stay in their car and listen to the sermon on the radio.
Worshippers honked in place of “hallelujahs” and “amens.”
