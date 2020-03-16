Ogden business owners worry about sale decline due to COVID-19

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – It’s a gorgeous day out on 25th Street in Ogden, but local business owners are saying they’re not seeing as much traffic as they normally would and they think COVID-19 might be the reason why.

A variety of local business owners in Ogden rely on walk-in traffic.

“We’ve definitely seen a change in pattern, we’re not seeing as many sandwiches and lunch orders going out,” said Chris Zenger, owner of Good Harvest Bread Co. in downtown Ogden.

Zenger says he’s noticed more people ordering his product in bulk.

“Once everyone is stocked up, then what’s going to happen, are we going to be dead?” said Zenger.

Another concern, when it’s time to order more supplies and ingredients for his business.

“Grocery stores and whatnot, are getting hit. Is it gonna impact our suppliers? I even had a couple customers buy flour from me, cuz’ they couldn’t get any from the store,” said Zenger.

Zenger says he’s worried he might have to cut back on employee’s hours.

“We want to avoid that as much as possible, I have employees who depend on this income,” said Zenger.

And adjusting to demand, by starting in-home bread delivery.

“A small home-delivery fee and we’re going to try and take those loaves home to people if they don’t want to get ‘em themselves,” said Zenger.

But other businesses aren’t so worried, just taking precautions. Alberto Sanchez works a taco stand downtown. He says he’s usually busier during the lunch hours and has noticed a decline with customers. He says he’s using more sanitizer than usual and offering it to customers.

One curator of an art gallery says he’s worried there will be fewer people coming out, purchasing art and their co-op having to close for a few months if the COVID-19 pandemic worsens.

“It would be nice if people felt comfortable coming out and walking down the streets, outdoors, which I think shouldn’t be outside the bounds of what people should be able to do,” said curator of Gallery 25, David Crowther.

In order to mitigate the economic impact the coronavirus has on Utah, Governor Herbert has created an Economic Response Task Force for the state. The group will work to protect jobs and assist those who have been adversely affected by the economic impact of the coronavirus.

Business owners say they don’t want to have to close their doors unless they don’t have a choice.

