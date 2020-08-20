Obesity, on the rise in Utah, linked to higher risk of COVID-19 death

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A new study shows that extreme obesity can increase death rates, at least for men — and excessive sugar is a proven risk factor to develop obesity.

Recently, states in Mexico have moved to ban the sale of sugary drinks and junk food to kids; the country has struggled with obesity and is now in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic as well.

On Wednesday, ABC4 asked health professionals at Intermountain Medical Center about Utah’s obesity rates — and the issues around excessive sugar consumption.

“The trend over every state is an increase in Type 2 diabetes. An increase in obesity. An increase in cardiovascular and metabolic syndrome. So, we really have to look at how much added sugar we’re consuming ourselves, but also how much we’re giving our children,” said Ashley Hagensick, a sports dietitian at Intermountain Healthcare.

Added sugar can increase the risk of obesity. Hagensick says experts recommend no more than 25 grams of added sugar for women and children per day. The recommendation is no more than 36 grams of sugar for men.

“A can of Coke has 39 grams of added sugar. And so usually you’re going to drink the whole Coke, right? In one sitting, a 12 ounce coke. So that’s putting a lot of added sugar and a lot of carbohydrates in the system at once, and it kind of overloads our system and can end up having us lead to pre-diabetes and diabetes over time,” said Hagensick.

“With type 2 diabetes, with cardiovascular disease, metabolic syndrome, our bodies are already fighting really hard to deal with those conditions. So when you introduce some sort of virus, or inflammation to it more, it’s just going to be that much harder for the body to fight it off. We want our bodies to be at their peak, and so when you have an underlying condition it can just make it harder to fight off things just because you’ve already got a lot going on,” said Hagensick.