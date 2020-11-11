NYC nurses answer Utah’s call for help

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4 News) — Utah’s continued rise in COVID-19 cases has resulted in hospitalizations and death increases. Amid the ever-changing pandemic, Intermountain Healthcare is welcoming nurses from NYC to help frontline caregivers.

As part of an extensive surge plan that Intermountain developed more than eight months ago, 31 nurses from NewYork-Presbyterian have arrived and are now working in Intermountain’s ICUs, emergency departments, and medical/surgical units.

Last April, Intermountain deployed two COVID-19 response teams totaling 100 caregivers to assist New York City-area hospitals during that state’s major surge of COVID-19 cases.

New York-Presbyterian is now returning the favor and answering Utah’s call for help.

Intermountain officials say they are also hiring nearly 200 traveling nurses, adding ICU and medical/surgical beds, and allocating resources to optimize facilities and staffing as part of that long-standing surge plan.