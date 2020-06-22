SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Nuzzles & Co. Pet Rescue and Adoption continues to assist pet owners through the COVID-19 pandemic by giving out free pet food, thanks to the generosity of the Jason Heigl Foundation.

Cathy Green, Development Director for Nuzzles & Co. said “COVID cases have spiked over the last few days, and many still need help feeding their pets. These dogs and cats are extremely important to families – our pantry staff sees it in the eyes of the recipients when they drive up to receive pet food. They struggle to support themselves during this time and are extremely grateful for assistance.”

On Tuesday June 23rd and Friday, June 26th Nuzzles & Co. will host Pop-Up Pet Pantries in the communities of Magna and Rose Park. The private organization wants to keep families together and out of shelters. Lindsay Ortega, Operations Director at Nuzzles & Co. said “It’s safe and we want to help individuals if they need the assistance due to COVID-19 layoff or unemployment.”

Here’s where pet owners can find the Nuzzles & Co van for the Pop-Up Pantries:

Tuesday, June 23 from 4 to 7 P.M: Magna – Smith’s Marketplace (parking lot) at 8055 W 3500 S, Magna, UT

Friday, June 26 from 4 to 7 P.M: Rose Park- Smith’s Marketplace (parking lot) at 1174 W 600 N, Salt Lake City, UT

Nuzzles & Co encourages those attending to practice safe social distancing, as well as the following guidelines: