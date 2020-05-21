SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Making sure pets are fed during the coronavirus pandemic can be tough for individuals and families who may have experienced a job loss or reduction in work hours Nuzzles and Co. Pet Rescue and Adoption has been instrumental in offering a helping hand since March helping to feed dogs cats of Utah pet owners who have lost jobs, been laid off, or furloughed due to COVID-19. For the remainder of May, the following areas will see Pop-up pet pantries in their community.

The current schedule is as follows:

Friday, May 22, from 1:00 p.m until 3:00 p.m: West Jordan – Petco (parking lot) at 6842 S Redwood Rd, West Jordan, UT

– Petco (parking lot) at 6842 S Redwood Rd, West Jordan, UT Tuesday, May 26, from 4:00 p.m until 7:00 p.m: Magna – Smith’s (parking lot) at 8055 W 3500 S, Magna, UT

– Smith’s (parking lot) at 8055 W 3500 S, Magna, UT Friday, May 29, 4:00 p.m until 7:00 p.m: Rose Park – Rancho Market (parking lot) at 140 900 W, Salt Lake City, UT

Cathy Green, Nuzzles and Co. Development Director says “Our Pop-Up Pet Pantries have been accessible to community members since March, and will continue through June if funding is still available! We serve two locations per week, and can only do this with the financial support of the Jason Heigl Foundation. “Many people are experiencing financial hardships due to

COVID-19 and we want to keep pets fed and in their homes and out of shelters.”

