Number of COVID-related deaths in Navajo Nation keep climbing: 87 new cases and four deaths reported

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (ABC4) – New COVID numbers released by the Navajo Department of Health on Saturday show a continued increase in the number of cases and deaths in the Navajo Nation.

Eighty-seven new cases of COVID-19 and four deaths were reported by the Navajo Department of Health, the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service. The total number of COVID cases is 38,852. So far, 36,481 individuals have recovered from COVID-19 and 382,386 tests have been administered. The COVID-19 death toll in the Navajo Nation is now at 1,522.

Arizona reported 5,103 new cases over the weekend. Utah and New Mexico will release their weekend numbers on Monday.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez along with his wife, First Lady Phefelia Nez, and their six-year-old son Alexander visited the Pinon Health Center vaccination site in Pinon, Ariz. on Saturday. The visit was a show of support for healthcare workers and families receiving COVID-19 vaccinations. While at the health center, Nez and his wife received booster shots while their son received his first dose of the vaccine. The president continued urging people to get vaccinated.

“The numbers of new cases are high, but areas off the Navajo Nation are even higher and the risks are greater because many cities do not have COVID-19 protocols in effect,” Nez said.

The national death toll from the coronavirus as of Nov. 20 according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is 770,461, with the number of cases averaging roughly 196 cases every seven days nationwide. Nez encouraged people to continue practicing safety protocols.

“Please take precautions and continue to keep yourselves and others safe by wearing masks, minimizing travel, and getting fully vaccinated and a booster shot. The safest place to be is at home here on the Navajo Nation,” Nez said.

Health care facilities across the Navajo Nation continue to administer COVID-19 vaccines. Residents who would like to get vaccinated should schedule an appointment with their health care provider. For more information on prevention tips and other COVID-19 resources, visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website here. For COVID-19 related questions and information, call (928) 871-7014.