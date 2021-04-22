‘Now is your time’: All eligible Utahns urged to be vaccinated for COVID-19

Utah (ABC4) – Utah Governor Spencer Cox addressed the state Thursday for his weekly COVID-19 briefing.

Gov. Cox says he can’t wait to not have anything to talk about in his weekly briefings as the state continues its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state has reported more than 800,000 Utahns are fully immunized against COVID-19. That’s more than a quarter of all Utahns, Gov. Cox shares.

Of the Utahns who are age 70 and older, 87% have received at least one dose of the vaccine. 77% of this age group is fully vaccinated, Gov. Cox adds. And 86% of people 65 and older have also received at least one dose. 74% of this age group is fully vaccinated.

His message to those who he says are “vaccine casual.” “Now is your time. We are ready for you,” Gov.Cox shares.

He says supply is starting to outweigh demand right now, making it a time for all Utahns to get vaccinated.

For those who want to be vaccinated, but haven’t rushed out to make an appointment yet, Gov. Cox says the state is working on plans to make COVID-19 vaccines more convenient and more accessible to all Utahns statewide.

Gov. Cox says he recognizes it’s a choice to be vaccinated and hopes all Utahns will choose to get the vaccine.

Utah’s Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson announced Thursday that half of all adults in the U.S. have gotten at least one dose. Nearly 52% of all eligible Utahns have received at least one dose, Lt. Gov. Henderson adds.

Lt. Gov. Henderson says since March the state has seen tremendous growth in vaccinations in our multicultural communities. 37% of Asian adults have received at least one dose. 28.8 % of Hispanics have received at least one dose, and 19.8% (5,095) of Black adults have received at least one dose, Lt. Gov. Henderson shares.

She says if you compare those numbers to white adults, 47% of white adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Looking forward, Lt. Gov. Henderson says administering the COVID-19 vaccine in schools is one of the ways the state is demonstrating its commitment to get vaccines out to people. She says these efforts make getting vaccinated really easy and says she encourages parents to take advantage of this opportunity if their students are able to be vaccinated at their schools.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Angela Dunn says if you have doubts about the COVID-19 vaccine, reach out to your doctor, pharmacist, and friends and family members who have received the vaccine and ask questions.

“Now is the time to get your vaccine. This is how we get back to normal,” Dr. Dunn shares.