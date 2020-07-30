‘Not enough preparation’: Utah doctors’ organization says school reopenings should be delayed

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – As school districts and others announce their plans for returning to classroom instruction, a group of Utah doctors says those reopenings should be delayed.

Dr. Brian Moench of Utah Physicians for a Healthy Environment says that teachers contacted him with concerns about what their districts are planning.

“They described what was going to be done as precautionary measures and it didn’t sound to us like that was anywhere near enough,” Dr. Moench said. “So the more we looked into it the more we realized that the teachers had a very good case to be made. Not enough preparation has been made to open up schools safely.”

Besides social-distancing and mask-wearing, the UPHE is worried about the air students and teachers will breathe which he says could be 80 percent recirculated. He says classrooms need open windows for ventilation and air purifiers.

“The virus can attach itself to those tiny air pollution particles and the virus is also transmitted through droplets and aerosolized microscopic particles, some of which or a lot of which can be filtered out by these air purifiers,” Dr. Moench said.

He says if we don’t take these precautions now, a spike in Covid-19 cases is virtually guaranteed and not just in schools.

“This is not an issue of safety for teachers and for students, it’s a matter of safety for the entire community,” Dr. Moench said. “Because one of the core tenets of infectious diseases is a pandemic anywhere is a pandemic everywhere so every one of these school kids will go home to a parent or two parents and maybe a grandparent or grandparents. All these teachers will go home to a family so every bit of increased risk we’re expecting teachers and students to accept will be passed on to the entire community.”

Dr. Moench told ABC4 that making our schools safer would be a huge expense. Each one of the air purifiers the UPHE wants in every classroom costs about $700.