Northern Utah County COVID-19 vaccination clinic opening

AMERICAN FORK, Utah (ABC4) – A COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be established in northern Utah County as part of a new collaboration.

The Alpine School District says that, in collaboration with the Woodbury Corporation and the Utah County Health Department, they are providing space in American Fork for a COVID-19 vaccination clinic to be established.

The property, owned by Woodbury Corporation and leased by the Alpine School District, is partially used to house Polaris West High School. Additional space in the building will help provide a northern Utah County location to better serve nearby residents.

A Monday release says the property is located at 704 S Utah Valley Drive in American Fork with access just off of the 500 East Exit of I-15.

Organizers say the clinic is set to open Monday, March 8, and appointments can be made through the Utah County Health Department’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage.

“Our Alpine team is excited to work with Woodbury Corporation and Utah County Health to serve

the individuals, families, and communities in northern Utah County with this vaccination clinic. We

are grateful for the civic center opportunities we have to utilize our public schools to serve the community,” says Rob Smith, Alpine School District Assistant Superintendent.

ABC4 has answered numerous questions regarding the COVID-19 vaccine. Here is a look at a few:

How long should I wait to get the vaccine after having the virus?

According to Jenny Johnson, Public Information Officer with the Utah Department of Health, people who have had COVID-19 can safely be vaccinated.

The only “rule” about being vaccinated after being infected with the virus, she says, is that people must have completed the quarantine period and be symptom-free.

“There is no reason why someone should not get the vaccine after being infected,” Johnson says.

Can I donate blood after receiving the vaccine?

You can, but the American Red Cross says it is important to note which type of vaccine you got.

What should and shouldn’t I do after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine?

Do you continue to social distance and wear a mask? And when does immunity set in?

The Utah Department of Health provided ABC4 some guidelines.

I missed my second COVID-19 shot – now what?

The appointment is scheduled, and you missed getting it! What do you do now? Will you have to take two more shots? Probably not. Here’s what the Utah Department of Health says:

“You should get your second shot as close to the recommended 3-week or 1-month interval as possible. However, there is no maximum interval between the first and second doses for either vaccine. You should not get the second dose earlier than the recommended interval.”

When can children get the COVID-19 vaccine?

While the Pfizer vaccine has been approved for those 16 and 17-years-old, studies continue on the use of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines on children ages 12 and older.

Do the vaccines have microchips in them?

No, the vaccines do not have a microchip in them. ABC4 spoke with a pair of experts who explain where the theory came from.

Can I take painkillers before or after receiving the vaccine?

It’s best to avoid them, unless you routinely take them for a medical condition, officials say. Although the evidence is limited, some painkillers might interfere with the very thing the vaccine is trying to do: generate a strong immune system response. Health officials explain why.

