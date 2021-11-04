Non-urgent procedures, surgeries delayed at Primary Children’s

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A high volume of patients has caused Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital to have to delay non-urgent procedures and surgeries.

Caregivers at Primary Children’s Hospital have been caring for extremely high numbers of patients for many months, the healthcare system explains. This includes COVID-19 and non-COVID patients, an influx of patients with respiratory illnesses like RSV, and trauma-related injuries.

“Our patient volumes now exceed typical winter surge levels, which is unprecedented. Our typical in-patient volume this time of year is about 180 patients. In peak respiratory season, we average 230 patients. Yesterday, we cared for 249 hospitalized patients,” says Dustin Lipson, administrator of Primary Children’s Hospital.

To ensure staffing and resources are best able to meet patient needs, Primary Children’s will begin delaying all non-emergency inpatient and outpatient surgeries and procedures through November 28. Lipson says they are not contacting families to reschedule these surgeries and procedures.

“To be clear, patients who urgently need surgeries and procedures will receive them. We are deploying caregivers in surgical and procedural areas to care for patients in other areas of the hospital,” Lipson explains.

In September, Intermountain Healthcare hospitals were also forced to postpone non-urgent surgeries amid a surge in COVID-19 patients.

On Wednesday, Utah added nearly 430 new cases of COVID-19 among school-aged children.