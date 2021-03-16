Nomi Health prepared to vaccinate 1,000 in Orem this week

OREM, Utah (ABC4) – Starting Tuesday, March 16, eligible Utahns who qualify for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine can schedule an appointment with Nomi Health.

Nomi Health, the direct healthcare company coordinating COVID-19 testing and vaccination efforts across the country, says it is working with the Utah Department of Health.

The site is prepared to vaccinate 1,000 Utahns this week, according to a Sunday release.

Appointments are offered at Nomi’s Orem Facility at 1350 Sandhill Road from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

Nomi is also operating vaccine sites at Larry H. Miller Megaplex theaters across Utah, Davis, and Salt Lake Counties.

To register for a vaccination appointment at either Nomi’s Orem location or the theaters, visit getmyshot.utah.gov.

Currently, Utahns who are 50-years-old or older, 16-years-old or older with certain medical conditions, healthcare workers, first responders, K-12 teachers and staff, and long-term care facility staff and residents are eligible.