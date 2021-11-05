Nomi Health opens four COVID-19 vaccination clinics for kids along the Wasatch Front

FILE – This October 2021, photo provided by Pfizer shows kid-size doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in Puurs, Belgium. (Pfizer via AP, File)

OREM (ABC4)- Nomi Health is opening up four community clinics to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine to eligible children between the ages of 5 and 11.

The following locations will be open Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.:

West Valley – Salt Lake County

Centennial Park

5415 W 3100 S., West Valley City

Lindon – Utah County

Walmart

585 N. State Street, Lindon

Layton – Davis County

Ellison Park

700 N. 2200 W., Layton

Ogden – Weber County

Ogden Regional

5475 S. 500 E., Ogden

“The CDC has released their recommendation that children between the ages of 5 and 11 years can begin receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric vaccine,” Nomi Health Medical Director Dr. June Steely said. “Nomi Health staff have been trained to accommodate pediatric patients, as we extend our track record of keeping Utahns safe and keeping schools, workplaces, and communities open.”

On Wednesday, the CDC recommended the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for ages 5 to 11, after data shows it is safe and effective for preventing severe illness from COVID-19. The Food and Drug Administration approved the use of the vaccine after reviewing data from Pfizer trials that found the vaccine had no serious side effects for younger kids.

No appointment is necessary for any of the locations. Vaccinations are on a first-come-first-served basis. Nomi says average wait times are 1-3 minutes. Pre-registration is also not necessary but they recommend it to ensure a quicker experience.

To get registered, go to getmyshot.utah.gov. For any additional questions, call (801) 783-1665