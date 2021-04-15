No rolling up your sleeve for the COVID-19 vaccine needed with this Miller Lite shirt

(ABC4) – Getting your COVID-19 vaccine likely means rolling up your sleeve – but what if you don’t have to do that?

A new, limited-edition T-shirt is here to make getting your dose easier.

Miller Lite has unveiled a shoulderless T-shirt – declaring it’s “Almost Miller Time” – that not only saves you from rolling up your sleeve, but benefits bars and restaurants that were shuttered amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Proceeds of the T-shirt – that is either without its left or right sleeve – will benefit the United States Bartenders’ Guild. You can purchase it online here.

“We wanted to find a fun way to talk about the positive and hopeful energy we’re seeing about the return to normal,” says Josh Robinson, associate marketing manager for Miller Lite. “It’s the perfect outfit to wear when you get vaccinated, and it’s a fun way to remind everyone that it’s almost Miller Time.”

Miller Lite recently sold a collection of bar-scented candles that bring the smell of your favorite bar to your home. Last year, Miller Lite and Molson Coors began supporting the United States Bartenders’ Guild’s USBG National Charity Foundation’s Bartender Emergency Assistance Program, a relief campaign that aids bartenders and other service professionals, with an initial $1 million donation.

Another beer, Budweiser, is offering those who have received the COVID-19 vaccine free beer.

Can you drink alcohol after you get the vaccine?

While there is no firm answer, most health officials advise against drinking alcohol because of the symptoms that may occur after you get your dose.

Ultimately, while having a drink after getting either of your doses won’t make your recovery any harder, health officials agree that, instead of having alcohol, you should focus on staying hydrated and taking care of yourself in case of symptoms of the vaccine.

What else should I know about the vaccine?

There have been a lot of questions about the vaccine and what you can do before or after getting your shot. Here are a few frequently-asked-questions, answered:

Can I travel again after getting the vaccine?

If you have been fully vaccinated, the CDC says you can resume travel at “low risk” of getting or spreading COVID-19. Because of this, those who are fully vaccinated with either the Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson vaccine can travel safely within the U.S. without getting tested before or after travel – unless their destination requires it – and they do not need to self-quarantine.

How long will the vaccine protect me?

New research suggests the protection the Moderna vaccine gives against COVID-19 lasts for at least six months. Research on the Pfizer vaccine has found the same results. Both vaccines have only been available in the U.S. for six months.

Can I take medication before getting the vaccine?

The CDC recommends that people avoid pain medicine like Tylenol or Ibuprofen prior to getting the vaccine. The chance that over-the-counter medications will affect your immune response is unlikely, the Utah Department of Health says, but it is still not known for sure if they can impact the vaccine’s effectiveness.

Why does the second COVID-19 vaccine dose have more side effects than the first?

It’s widely known that the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccines tend to come with more side effects than the first, including tiredness, headaches, chills, fever, nausea and muscle pain. With the first dose, your body begins building its initial immune response, including producing antibodies.

But with the second shot — a.k.a. the second exposure to the virus — “the big guns” of your immune system react.

How long should I wait to get the vaccine after having the virus?

According to Jenny Johnson, Public Information Officer with the Utah Department of Health, people who have had COVID-19 can safely be vaccinated.

The only “rule” about being vaccinated after being infected with the virus, she says, is that people must have completed the quarantine period and be symptom-free.

“There is no reason why someone should not get the vaccine after being infected,” Johnson says.

Can I donate blood after receiving the vaccine?

You can, but the American Red Cross says it is important to note which type of vaccine you got.

What should and shouldn’t I do after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine?

Do you continue to social distance and wear a mask? And when does immunity set in?

The Utah Department of Health provided ABC4 some guidelines.

I missed my second COVID-19 shot – now what?

The appointment is scheduled, and you missed getting it! What do you do now? Will you have to take two more shots? Probably not. Here’s what the Utah Department of Health says:

“You should get your second shot as close to the recommended 3-week or 1-month interval as possible. However, there is no maximum interval between the first and second doses for either vaccine. You should not get the second dose earlier than the recommended interval.”