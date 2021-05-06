No new COVID-19 deaths reported in Utah, over 17,000 more vaccines given

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health reports 395 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, May 6.

There are no new virus-related deaths.

A total of 399,374 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 2,588,877 people tested. This is an increase of 6,695 people tested since yesterday.

UDOH reports 4,707,400 total tests. This is an increase of 13,562 tests since yesterday.

In total, 2,242,271 vaccines have been administered in Utah, an increase of 17,760 since yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 343 per day. 

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 6.7%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.5%. 

There are 142 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 16,303. 

Officials report 2,219 total deaths.

﻿TodayYesterday
Total Utahns testing positive399,374398,979
Total people tested2,588,8772,582,182
COVID-19 related deaths in Utah2,2192,219
Vaccines administered2,242,2712,223,511
Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19142153
Total hospitalizations16,30316,278

The Utah Department of Health announced the changes to Utah’s COVID-19 Transmission Index on February 12. They went into effect starting on Thursday, February 18.

For more on these changes to the percent positivity threshold levels in the COVID-19 Transmission Index and actions, individuals and businesses should take in areas of “moderate” and “low” transmission, click here.

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of May 6
Image

