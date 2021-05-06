No new COVID-19 deaths reported in Utah, over 17,000 more vaccines given

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health reports 395 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, May 6.

There are no new virus-related deaths.

A total of 399,374 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 2,588,877 people tested. This is an increase of 6,695 people tested since yesterday.

UDOH reports 4,707,400 total tests. This is an increase of 13,562 tests since yesterday.

In total, 2,242,271 vaccines have been administered in Utah, an increase of 17,760 since yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 343 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 6.7%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.5%.

There are 142 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 16,303.

Officials report 2,219 total deaths.

﻿ Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 399,374 398,979 Total people tested 2,588,877 2,582,182 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 2,219 2,219 Vaccines administered 2,242,271 2,223,511 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 142 153 Total hospitalizations 16,303 16,278

The Utah Department of Health announced the changes to Utah’s COVID-19 Transmission Index on February 12. They went into effect starting on Thursday, February 18.

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of May 6