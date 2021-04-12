No new COVID-19 deaths reported as Utah adds 185 cases Monday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health reported 185 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, April 12.

There are no newly reported deaths from the virus.

A total of 390,289 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 2,449,866 Utahns have been tested. This is an increase of 2,519 people tested since yesterday.

UDOH reports 4,379,916 total tests, an increase of 4,813 since yesterday.

In total, 1,708,002 vaccines have been administered in Utah, an increase of 4,937 since yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 398 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 7.4%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.7%.

There are 122 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, with 15,770 total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak.

Officials report 2,159 total deaths.

﻿ Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 390,289 390,104 Total people tested 2,449,866 2,447,347 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 2,159 2,159 Vaccines administered 1,708,002 1,703,065 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 122 43 Total hospitalizations 15,770 15,760

The Utah Department of Health announced the changes to Utah’s COVID-19 Transmission Index on February 12. They went into effect starting on Thursday, February 18.

For more on these changes to the percent positivity threshold levels in the COVID-19 Transmission Index and actions, individuals and businesses should take in areas of “moderate” and “low” transmission, click here.