No new COVID-19 deaths, less than 200 new cases reported in Utah

(ABC4) – On Monday, March 29, the Utah Department of Health is reporting 194 new coronavirus cases.

There are no new deaths since yesterday.

A total of 384,756 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 2,375,124 people tested. This is an increase of 2,403 people tested since yesterday.

UDOH reports 4,204,635 total tests. This is an increase of 4,664 tests since yest.

The state reports 1,307,533 total vaccines administered which is 3,214 more than yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 6.9%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.45%.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 426 per day.

There are 138 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 15,474.

Officials report 2,114 total deaths.

﻿ Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 384,756 384,562 Total people tested 2,375,124 2,372,721 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 2,114 2,114 Vaccines administered 1,307,533 1,304,319 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 138 142 Total hospitalizations 15,474 15,462

The Utah Department of Health announced the changes to Utah’s COVID-19 Transmission Index on February 12. They went into effect starting on Thursday, February 18.

For more on these changes to the percent positivity threshold levels in the COVID-19 Transmission Index and actions, individuals and businesses should take in areas of “moderate” and “low” transmission, click here.

Transmission index as of March 25, 2021