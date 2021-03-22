No new COVID-19 deaths, less than 160 new cases reported in Utah

Coronavirus Updates

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(ABC4) – On Monday, March 22, the Utah Department of Health is reporting 159 new coronavirus cases.

There are no newly reported deaths.

A total of 381,788 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 2,334,049 people have been tested, an increase of 2,333.

UDOH reports 4,109,241 total tests have been conducted. This is an increase of 4,144 since yesterday.

The state reports 1,154,778 total vaccines administered which is 2,496 more than yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 8%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 4.1%. 

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 457 per day. 

There are 147 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 15,293. 

Officials report 2,062 total deaths.

﻿TodayYesterday
Total Utahns testing positive381,788381,629 
Total people tested2,334,0492,331,716
COVID-19 related deaths in Utah2,0622,062
Vaccines administered1,154,7781,152,282
Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19147157
Total hospitalizations15,29315,283

The Utah Department of Health announced the changes to Utah’s COVID-19 Transmission Index on February 12. They went into effect starting on Thursday, February 18.

For more on these changes to the percent positivity threshold levels in the COVID-19 Transmission Index and actions, individuals and businesses should take in areas of “moderate” and “low” transmission, click here.

Transmission index as of March 18, 2021

Image

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ABC4 PODCASTS

More Podcasts