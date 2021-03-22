No new COVID-19 deaths, less than 160 new cases reported in Utah

(ABC4) – On Monday, March 22, the Utah Department of Health is reporting 159 new coronavirus cases.

There are no newly reported deaths.

A total of 381,788 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 2,334,049 people have been tested, an increase of 2,333.

UDOH reports 4,109,241 total tests have been conducted. This is an increase of 4,144 since yesterday.

The state reports 1,154,778 total vaccines administered which is 2,496 more than yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 8%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 4.1%.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 457 per day.

There are 147 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 15,293.

Officials report 2,062 total deaths.

﻿ Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 381,788 381,629 Total people tested 2,334,049 2,331,716 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 2,062 2,062 Vaccines administered 1,154,778 1,152,282 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 147 157 Total hospitalizations 15,293 15,283

The Utah Department of Health announced the changes to Utah’s COVID-19 Transmission Index on February 12. They went into effect starting on Thursday, February 18.

Transmission index as of March 18, 2021