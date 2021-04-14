No new COVID-19 deaths in Utah, over 30K more vaccines administered

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health reported 530 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, April 14.

There are no newly reported deaths from the virus.

A total of 391,177 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 2,463,704 Utahns have been tested. This is an increase of 8,155 people tested since yesterday.

UDOH reports 4,414,970 total tests, an increase of 19,832 since yesterday.

In total, 1,768,246 vaccines have been administered in Utah, an increase of 30,243 since yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 394 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 7.7%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.8%.

There are 148 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, with 15,838 total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak.

Officials report 2,161 total deaths.

The Utah Department of Health announced the changes to Utah’s COVID-19 Transmission Index on February 12. They went into effect starting on Thursday, February 18.

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of April 14