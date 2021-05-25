No new COVID-19 deaths, 185 new cases reported in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health reports 185 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, May 25.

There are no new virus-related deaths.

A total of 404,810 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 2,670,417 people tested. This is an increase of 4,911 people tested since yesterday.

UDOH reports 4,884,110 total tests. This is an increase of 11,631 tests since yesterday.

In total, 2,529,663 total vaccines administered which is 12,142 more than yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 261 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 6.5%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.7%.

There are 137 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 16,704.

Officials report 2,292 total deaths.

﻿ Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 404,810 404,625 Total people tested 2,670,417 2,665,506 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 2,292 2,292 Vaccines administered 2,529,663 2,517,521 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 137 135 Total hospitalizations 16,704 16,679

The Utah Department of Health announced the changes to Utah’s COVID-19 Transmission Index on February 12. They went into effect starting on Thursday, February 18.

For more on these changes to the percent positivity threshold levels in the COVID-19 Transmission Index and actions, individuals and businesses should take in areas of “moderate” and “low” transmission, click here.

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of May 20