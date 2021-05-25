No new COVID-19 deaths, 185 new cases reported in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health reports 185 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, May 25.
There are no new virus-related deaths.
A total of 404,810 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.
A total of 2,670,417 people tested. This is an increase of 4,911 people tested since yesterday.
UDOH reports 4,884,110 total tests. This is an increase of 11,631 tests since yesterday.
In total, 2,529,663 total vaccines administered which is 12,142 more than yesterday.
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 261 per day.
The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 6.5%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.7%.
There are 137 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 16,704.
Officials report 2,292 total deaths.
|
|Today
|Yesterday
|Total Utahns testing positive
|404,810
|404,625
|Total people tested
|2,670,417
|2,665,506
|COVID-19 related deaths in Utah
|2,292
|2,292
|Vaccines administered
|2,529,663
|2,517,521
|Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19
|137
|135
|Total hospitalizations
|16,704
|16,679
The Utah Department of Health announced the changes to Utah’s COVID-19 Transmission Index on February 12. They went into effect starting on Thursday, February 18.
