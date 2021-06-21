No new COVID-19 deaths, 160 new cases reported in Utah

UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 160 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, June 21.
There are no new virus-related deaths.
A total of 411,770 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.
Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 2,763,344 people have been tested. This is an increase of 2,046 people tested since yesterday.
UDOH reports a total of 5,050,127 total tests. This is an increase of 3,090 tests since yesterday.
In total, 2,792,608 total vaccines have been administered, which is 2,321 more than yesterday.
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 293 per day.
The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 8.5%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 5.5%.
There are 150 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 17,284.
UDOH is reporting 2,330 total deaths
