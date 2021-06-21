No new COVID-19 deaths, 160 new cases reported in Utah

UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 160 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, June 21.

There are no new virus-related deaths.

A total of 411,770 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 2,763,344 people have been tested. This is an increase of 2,046 people tested since yesterday.

UDOH reports a total of 5,050,127 total tests. This is an increase of 3,090 tests since yesterday.

In total, 2,792,608 total vaccines have been administered, which is 2,321 more than yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 293 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 8.5%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 5.5%.

There are 150 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 17,284.

UDOH is reporting 2,330 total deaths

﻿ Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 411,770 411,610 Total people tested 2,763,344 2,761,298 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 2,330 2,330 Vaccines administered 2,792,608 2,790,287 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 150 157 Total hospitalizations 17,284 17,271

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of June 17