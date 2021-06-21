No new COVID-19 deaths, 160 new cases reported in Utah

UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 160 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, June 21.

There are no new virus-related deaths.

A total of 411,770 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 2,763,344 people have been tested. This is an increase of 2,046 people tested since yesterday.

UDOH reports a total of 5,050,127 total tests. This is an increase of 3,090 tests since yesterday.

In total, 2,792,608 total vaccines have been administered, which is 2,321 more than yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 293 per day. 

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 8.5%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 5.5%. 

There are 150 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 17,284. 

UDOH is reporting 2,330 total deaths

﻿TodayYesterday
Total Utahns testing positive411,770411,610 
Total people tested2,763,3442,761,298
COVID-19 related deaths in Utah2,3302,330
Vaccines administered2,792,6082,790,287
Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19150157
Total hospitalizations17,28417,271
Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of June 17
Image

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

