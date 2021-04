Registered Nurse Morgan James loads a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at the Blood Bank of Alaska in Anchorage on March 19, 2021. – Alaska became the first state in the country last week to open vaccination access to everyone over the age of 16 and has fully vaccinated 16 percent of the state’s population, the highest rate in the country. (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Governor Spencer Cox issues a new executive order revising requirements for vaccines.

According to the order, those who have had Covid-19 no longer need to wait 90 days before being vaccinated.

The Utah Department of Health guidance previously recommended that people should be fully recovered from the coronavirus before they get the vaccine.

The new order eliminates that waiting period.

The order was signed by Gov. Spencer Cox Thursday, April 16.