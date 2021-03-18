No deaths caused by COVID-19 vaccine in Utah, says Utah Dept. of Health

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. Japan’s COVID-19 vaccinations are beginning Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, after the government granted belated first approval to a shot co-developed by Pfizer Inc. that the United States and many other countries started using two months ago.(AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health and the Office of the Medical Examiner released a statement following an investigation into reported deaths of people who had recently received the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the statement, the Office of the Medical Examiner (OME) determined that there have been no deaths to date caused by the COVID-19 vaccine in Utah.

“The OME is committed to investigating any deaths that fall under its jurisdiction where the decedent had recently received the COVID-19 vaccine.”

The investigation comes after a 39-year-old Utah woman reportedly died 4 days after receiving her 2nd dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

In the statement, UDOH officials called for Utahns to continue to trust in the vaccine, saying, “public confidence in the COVID-19 vaccine is critical, and providing absolute transparency on the vaccine’s side effects is our goal.”

On Thursday, Utah surpassed 380,000 total cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, with 2,041 deaths reported due to the virus.

UDOH reports that 4,066,552 total tests have been given, with 1,080,039 vaccines administered as of Thursday, March 19.