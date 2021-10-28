Nine new COVID-19 deaths and over 1,800 new cases reported in Utah on October 28

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 1,859 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, October 28, and nine new deaths. Of today’s new deaths, two occurred before October 1.

Here are the latest numbers:

Cases

With 1,859 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 548,072.

Of today’s new cases, 370 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 179 cases in children ages 5-10, 93 cases in children ages 11-13, and 98 cases in children ages 14-17.

Vaccines

A total of 3,718,416 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah.

This is an increase of 13,025 doses since yesterday.

Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated risk ratio

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 18.7 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 10.9 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 5.2 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 9.1 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 7.4 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.7 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Lab tests

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 3,688,462 people have been tested. This is an increase of 9,964.

UDOH reports a total of 6,663,513 total tests, an increase of 19,479 since yesterday.

Trends

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,547 per day. 

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 17%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 11%. 

Hospitalizations

There are 536 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 23,941. 

Deaths

There are 22 new virus-related deaths reported.

UDOH is reporting 3,190 total deaths.

  1. Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  2. Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
  3. Female, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  4. Male, between 15-24, Iron County resident, not hospitalized at time of death (not a minor)
  5. Male, between 45-64, Weber County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  6. Male, between 45-64, Washington County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death
  7. Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  8. Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  9. Male, between 65-84, Cache County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Today vs. Yesterday

TodayYesterday
Total Utahns testing positive548,072546,213
Total people tested3,688,4623,678,498
COVID-19 related deaths in Utah3,1903,181
Vaccines administered3,718,4163,705,391
Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19536538
Total hospitalizations23,94123,866

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of Oct. 21

Image

