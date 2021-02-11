Nine new COVID-19 deaths, 1,242 new cases reported in Utah

(ABC4) – On Thursday, February 11, the Utah Department of Health reports 1,242 new coronavirus cases since Wednesday.

There are 9 new deaths.

A total of 358,581 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

The state reported 2,103,616 total people tested. This is an increase of 8,807 people tested since yesterday.

The state reports 462,720 vaccines administered, up 20,244 from yesterday.

UDOH is now reporting two measures of percent positivity. One measure is determined by dividing the total of unique individuals who tested positive by the unique number of people tested. We call this the “people over people” method. This method does not account for people who have had repeat positive or negative tests in the past 90 days. This is the method that has been used to report percent positive since the beginning of the pandemic. It biases the percent positivity higher in the current testing environment.



UDOH is also reporting percent positivity based on the total positive tests divided by the total number of tests administered. This is the “test over test” method, this method is now used by at least 37 other states and provides a better comparison between what is happening across the country. This method accounts for people who have repeat positive or negative test results and more accurately reflects our increase in testing. It biases the percent positivity lower in the current testing environment. While the specific percent positivity will be different between the two methods, the overall trends for each are very similar.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 14.8%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 6.7%.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,049 per day.

There are 327 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 14,054.

Officials report 1,765 total deaths.

Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Morgan County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, older than 85, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, older than 85, Tooele County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, older than 85, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, older than 85, Weber County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Washington County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

﻿ Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 358,581 357,339 (+1,242) Total people tested 2,103,616 2,094,80 (+8,807) COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 1,774 1,765 (+9) Vaccines administered 462,720 442,476 (+20,244) Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 327 323 (+4) Total hospitalizations 14,054 14,007 (+44)

The COVID-19 Transmission Index is a balanced approach intended to protect communities. It represents the collaborative work of state and local public health officials, the Governor’s Office, legislative leaders, the hospital industry, and business leaders.

The transmission index clarifies the public health metrics used to determine which counties are placed in which transmission level. Counties will be placed in one of three transmission levels: High, Moderate, or Low. These levels correspond directly to case rates, positivity rates, and ICU utilization.

Data will be analyzed weekly; counties will be placed into a transmission level depending solely on what information their data shows. Changes from a lower level to a higher level may occur weekly. Changes from a higher level to a lower level may occur every 14 days at a minimum when thresholds are met.