Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – March 30, 2020

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – President Donald Trump is extending the voluntary national shutdown for a month as sickness and death from the coronavirus pandemic rise in the U.S. Washington reporter Jessi Turnure joins the conversation.

FiLE – In this March 26, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Briefing Room, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

SANITIZING MASKS: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Columbus-based non-profit Battelle’s request to begin sterilizing surgical masks for reuse during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. WCMH’S Kristine Varkony joins the conversation.

DRIVER CHECK-POINTS: Florida Governor Ron Desantis issued an executive order to keep people traveling from areas known to have a lot of COVID-19 cases out of the state. WKRG’s Cody Long reports.

STRONG MESSAGE: A Little Rock woman is speaking out after she says her sister died of COVID-19 Saturday morning. This is one of 6 COVID-19 deaths across the state of Arkansas. KARK’s Claire Kreuz reports.

NURSES NEEDED: Many Texas nurses believe now is the time to prepare for a sudden surge in COVID-19 patients. The nursing shortage issue isn’t new, but with the pandemic, they really have to think about how hospitals will handle a sudden surge in patients. KXAN’s Amanda Dugan joins the conversation.

VIRTUAL WEDDING: Cristen and Spencer Williams were forced to cancel their original wedding plans out of safety concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. That didn’t stop them, however; they improvised. WATE’s Jordan Brown reports.

