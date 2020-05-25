New York Times publishes names of 1,000 coronavirus victims as death toll approaches 100,000

(CNN Newsource)- The New York Times is showing the magnitude of the coronavirus death toll—one name at a time.

The paper published the names of 1,000 victims in its Sunday edition.

The front page headline reads “US Deaths Near 100,000 an Incalculable Loss.”

Editors say they felt that fatigue and numbness are setting in, as the nation approaches the horrific milestone.

So they gathered information about 1,000 victims from across the country and pointed out that they represent only one percent of the total number.

The paper’s subheadline reads “They Were Not Simply Names on a List- They Were Us.”

