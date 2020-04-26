New York emergency room doctor thanks Intermountain for help

New York City (ABC4 News) — Intermountain tweeted that they sent a team to New York Presbyterian Hospital to assist healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, and it seems that their help did not go unnoticed.

Craig Spencer, MD MPH, a New York City Emergency Room doctor, thanked an Intermountain volunteer physician on Twitter for covering his shift.

I was scheduled to work the overnight shift in the ER right now.



Earlier I got a call that a volunteer physician from @Intermountain was working my shift.



So tonight I laughed with my daughter & put her to bed. Then played board games via Zoom with family.



🙏 @Intermountain! https://t.co/irOeril0R0 — Craig Spencer MD MPH (@Craig_A_Spencer) April 26, 2020

