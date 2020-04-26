New York emergency room doctor thanks Intermountain for help

New York City (ABC4 News) — Intermountain tweeted that they sent a team to New York Presbyterian Hospital to assist healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, and it seems that their help did not go unnoticed.

Craig Spencer, MD MPH, a New York City Emergency Room doctor, thanked an Intermountain volunteer physician on Twitter for covering his shift.

