New York City (ABC4 News) — Intermountain tweeted that they sent a team to New York Presbyterian Hospital to assist healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, and it seems that their help did not go unnoticed.
Craig Spencer, MD MPH, a New York City Emergency Room doctor, thanked an Intermountain volunteer physician on Twitter for covering his shift.
What others are clicking on:
- Brad Pitt portrays Fauci in SNL’s 2nd at-home edition
- Hiker finds human bones in City Creek Canyon
- New York emergency room doctor thanks Intermountain for help
- Traffic diverted on WB I-80 after butane tank detaches from semi-truck
- Two juveniles declared missing by Sandy Police have been located