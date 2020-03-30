New state ran childcare program created to assist Utah’s essential employees

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — A new program called “One Utah Child Care” has been established by Utah’s Child Care Task Force to help meet the needs of essential employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a press release issued by the Department of Workforce Service, they stated with the dismissal of schools and closures of some child care centers, employees who are vital to maintaining the health and safety of Utahns are in need of options for their children.

The program connects employees with child care providers who have been prepared to meet the need. The program starts Monday, March 30 and the centers will first be available along the Wasatch Front, and will continue to grow if additional needs arise.

“The heartening results from the Child Care subgroup to the Utah COVID-19 Community Task Force represent the incredible efforts of individuals and organizations coming together to meet a critical need in our community during this trying time,” Lieutenant Governor Spencer Cox said. “I’m humbled and proud of One Utah Child Care team, which is displaying our state’s ability to come together as one as we support our frontline healthcare workers at a time when they are valiantly serving each of us.”

Parents who are essential employees. , such as healthcare workers and first responders, can go to jobs.utah.gov/covid19 to complete an intake form that will connect them to a network of available providers.

All participating providers are following strict social distancing and public health guidelines as outlined by the Department of Health’s Child Care Licensing program.