New research suggests poor air quality contributes to fatal coronavirus outcomes

Coronavirus Updates

by: Lindsey Peterson

Posted: / Updated:
New Air Pollution Tools_-2551910643312802860

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A new study from Harvard University suggests that air pollution significantly increases the risk of a fatal outcome from the coronavirus.

Utah Physicians for a Healthy Environment (UPHE) have previously cited research showing that air pollution causes and aggravates underlying diseases that are known to make a person more vulnerable to a fatal coronavirus outcome.

“A brand new study from Harvard University directly confirms exactly what UPHE has been saying; air pollution significantly increases the risk of a fatal outcome from the coronavirus,” says Brian Moench MD, Founder and President UPHE.

UPHE says that with this new research, it is important that public policy that would worsen air pollution is rejected.

