New numbers shed light on the impacts of COVID-19 on pregnancy

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – After research surfaced this week that pregnant women shouldn’t take the Moderna vaccine, University of Utah Health will unveil new research on COVID-19 and pregnancy.

U of U says it is known that pregnant people are at a greater risk of dying and experiencing serious complications compared to nonpregnant people who contract COVID-19.

The study included 1,219 pregnant woman who also had COVID-19 and gave birth between March 1, 2020 and July, 31 2020. Of those, 47% were asymptomatic, 27% had mild symptoms, 14% moderate, 8% severe, 4% critical, and four mothers died.

In one of the largest national studies on COVID-19 and pregnancy to date, new research unveils COVID-19 outcomes in pregnant people who experience severe cases compared to pregnant people who experience mild cases.

The common symptoms in this research study were coughing, labored breathing, and muscle pain.

Doctors say these symptoms became more frequent the more severe each case of COVID-19 was.